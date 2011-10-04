European shares stay sharply down as stocks on Wall Street fall in early trade after European finance ministers debated making banks take bigger losses on Greek debt and delayed a vital aid payment to Athens until mid-November.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 3 percent at 885.62 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 1 to 1.3 percent.

In Europe, banks are among the worst decliner, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index down 4.5 percent. Dexia falls 18 percent on concerns about the Franco-Belgian financial group's high exposure to Greece.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net