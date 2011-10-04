The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 2.9 percent, while the blue chips are off 2.6 percent, and the midcaps , 3.3 percent weaker.

Hamworthy rises 0.6 percent as the marine engineering group announces the 24 million pound acquisition of specialist valve manufacturer AW Flow Holdings.

St Ives adds 9.8 percent after the printer unveils a 50 percent hike in its total dividend alongside a rise in full-year profits, prompting Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net