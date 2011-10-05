Nokia , the struggling Finnish cellphone maker, is seen gaining from a rare letdown from industry pacesetter Apple Inc. after the new iPhone 4S failed to wow fans and investors.

"Nokia should benefit from the fact that Apple chose not to play the design card this time around and that unlike some rumours, there will not be anything new aimed at key mid-range market," Nordea analysts say in a note.

In Asia, shares of smartphone makers Samsung Electronics , HTC and LG Electronics jumped on Wednesday on hopes they can win ground against market leader Apple.

