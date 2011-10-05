The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent in early trade underperforming much bigger bounces by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.

FlyBe Group plunges 37.5 percent as the discount airline says, in a trading update, that it has seen a significant slow down in sales across its UK domestic network in September, while group total revenues for the first-half were around 1 percent behind management's expectations.

"A disappointing statement, though by no means disastrous. We would still expect a decent increase in profits this year, but the risks to that are clearly mounting," says Charles Stanley, repeating its "hold" rating and 175 pence target price on FlyBe.

EnCore Oil soars 60 percent as mid cap peer Premier Oil launches an agreed 70 pence a share cash bid for the North Sea oil explorer, valuting the firm at around 221 million pounds.

"It is remarkable that a friendly corporate transaction was successfully negotiated in extremely turbulent equity and commodity markets," Merchant Securities says on the deal.

