Shares in Tesco fall 0.5 percent, while those of peer J Sainsbury gain 3.3 percent, as investors digest news from the two retailers.

Tesco posts first-half results showing its operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 1.77 billion pounds in the 26 weeks to August 27, driven by a 7.8 percent rise in total sales to 31.8 billion, excluding VAT.

However, Shore Capital says, while Tesco's statement conveys good progress overall, it points to "unwelcome surprises" at Tesco Bank.

"The disappointment with the Bank performance is magnified by the fact that we deemed the rest of the statement to harbour very good news indeed for investors," the broker says mainitaining its "buy" rating on Tesco.

Espirito Santo says Tesco's results show a strong performance in the international business, but "the focus is on the UK", where trends continue to soften.

"Management has now set its stall on the UK with the launch of various initiatives, and for the shares to re-rate we need to see concrete evidence that these are delivering an improvement in trends in the UK," the broker says.

Espirito Santo also repeats its "buy" rating on Tesco.

Sainsbury, meanwhile, says in a trading update that its second-quarter sales rose around 1.1 percent on a broadly comparable basis, helped by store extensions and its expansion into convenience stores, online shopping and non-food ranges.

"As expected, Q2 showed decent growth, although we expect that (Tesco's) rice Drop, together with poor non-food trading, will have some effect on H2 profits," Panmure Gordon says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on Sainsbury.

"However, we believe that Sainsbury's property backing provides considerable support for the shares," it adds.

