LONDON Oct 5 SuperGroup loses over a quarter of its stock market value after warning that a botched implementation of a new warehouse system will knock 6-9 million pounds ($9.2-13.9 million) off full-year profit.

Shares in the fast-growing British youth fashion retailer, which floated at 500 pence 19 months ago, drop 27.4 percent to a year low of 729 pence.

"Whilst the statement today has gone at length to explain that the impact to the Q2 trading is short term, it will not help to provide confidence in the group's medium to long term growth aspirations," says Collins Stewart analyst Wayne Brown, who expects full-year profit expectations to be rebased by 10-15 percent.

