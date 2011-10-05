Shares in Dunelm fall 2.5 percent, bucking a stronger broader market trend with the FTSE 250 up 1.2 percent, after the homewares retailer reports falling revenues in the year-to-date as shoppers tighten their purse strings against a tough economic backdrop.

Numis downgrades its rating for Dunelm to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds, saying "after a strong run over the last quarter (+51 percent relative and +23 percent absolute), the shares are within striking distance of our (500 pence) target price."

