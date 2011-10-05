Shares in BTG jump 10.1 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, as the British pharmaceutical firm forecasts full-year revenue ahead of analysts' expectations, prompting Peel Hunt to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "hold".

BTG says it now expects full-year 2012 revenue of 160-165 million pounds, versus analysts estimates of 139.6 million pounds, aided by a strong performance from its prostate cancer drug Zytiga during the first half.

Peel Hunt raises its full-year 2012 EBITDA estimate by 77 percent to 31 million pounds, based on the new revenue guidance, and increases its full-year 2013 EBITDA forecast by 13 percent to 34 million pounds, based on a strong performance of Zytiga in the 21 weeks post launch.

"We see solid support from the acute care business, royalties and beads and, with the shares down more than 20 percent since we dropped to Hold, we upgrade back to Buy with several upside catalysts approaching," the broker says in a note.

Peel Hunt says it views third-quarter results on 18 October from U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson , BTG's license partner for Zytiga, an update on the strategy to grow BTG's drug-eluting beads business, and Phase 3 data for its varicose veins treatment, Varisolve, due in the first-half of 2012, as the key upside drivers for the stock.

To see more on BTG's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net