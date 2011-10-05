European shares pare gains as Wall Street opens lower in early trade after investors book profits following rallying in the previous session.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 2.1 percent at 906.47 points after being as high as 909.55 supported by news that European finance ministers would be prepared to strengthen struggling banks.

In Europe, Dexia is one of the most actively traded stocks and rises 6.9 percent after France and Belgium agree to rescue the bank.

In the United States, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 0.2 to 0.4 percent.

