Shares in May Gurney climb 3.5 percent after the infrastructure support services firm says it expects to perform ahead of market expectations for the full year, prompting Numis Securities to lift its target price for the company.

May Gurney says trading in the first half has been strong, helped by an increase in highways maintenance on the back of new government funding.

"The shares have performed well but the rating continues to be undemanding for a company that undersells and over delivers," Numis says in a note.

"We are raising our target price from 355 pence to 364 pence and upgrading our 3/12 (full-year) EPS by 2 percent reflecting higher revenues in Highways & Utilities, resulting in group organic revenue growth of about 8 percent this year," the broker says.

