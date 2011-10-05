Shares in IP Group jump 8.5 percent as its 49.9 percent-owned portfolio company, Photopharmica, announces positive results from a Phase 2b trial of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy using its PPA 904 product in the treatment of chronic leg ulcers, leading Numis Securities to raise its target price for the stock.

Numis notes that Photopharmica is now looking for a partner or acquirer.

"We saw a positive trial result and partnership/acquisition leading to around 20-30 million pounds uplift in valuation for IP Group's stake in Photopharmica (5-8 pence per share), although an acquisition could be at a higher level, since an acquirer would be able to develop the technology for other indications as well," the broker says in a note.

However, Numis says, without a deal yet, it only adds half of the potential uplift to its price target and, as recent movements in the share prices of others of IP Group's portfolio companies' share partially offset this, it has only increased its target price to 65 pence from 63 pence.

"A deal in 1H12 could be achievable, in our view, potentially adding a further 2-4 pence per share," Numis adds repeating its "buy" rating on IP Group.

