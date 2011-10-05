Shares in Marston's shed 4 percent after the British pubs group issues a trading update, which Investec Securities describes as solid, but with the broker worried full-year 2012 will be a tougher year than consensus is factoring in.

"On the face of it, Marston's does not look expensive on a FY11 P/E of 8.1 times on our forecasts. However, we are concerned that the high level of operational and financial gearing (about 5.6 times net debt:EBITDA) means that earnings are very sensitive to slightly weaker revenue and/or higher costs," Investec says.

"Moreover, given the level of debt, we see a scenario where growth capex and/or the dividend comes under pressure as more than remotely likely."

The broker reiterates its "sell" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net