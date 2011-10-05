Shares in UK housebuilders, led by Barratt Development up 7.8 percent, lend their strength to the FTSE 250 index, ahead 1.3 percent, as HSBC Securities moves to "overweight" ratings on the whole sector.

HSBC upgrades its rating for Barratt, Bellway , Persimmon , and Redrow all to "overweight" from "neutral", and repeats its "overweight" stances on Bovis Homes Group , Berkeley Group Holdings , and Taylor Wimpey , raising target prices for all as well.

The broker increases its full-year 2013 earnings estimates in the sector by 8 percent on average to reflect a faster forecast margin recovery, underpinned by an acceleration of highly accretive newly acquired land in the sector's completions mix.

"The recent share price correction is at odds with the threefold earnings recovery that we forecast in a dull economy to 2015. We project 21-60 percent potential returns for the shares," HSBC says in a note.

"We think this pullback offers investors an excellent entry point into the housebuilders ahead of our expectation for them to report solid trading and an outlook of sustained margin recovery in the coming weeks," the broker adds.

