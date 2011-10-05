The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent by midday, lagging much bigger rallies by the blue chips and the mid caps , ahead 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

IP Group adds 8.5 percent as its 49.9 percent-owned portfolio company, Photopharmica, announces positive results from a Phase 2b trial of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy using its PPA 904 product in the treatment of chronic leg ulcers.

Numis Securities raises its target price for IP Group to 65 pence from 63 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

Haynes Publishing sheds 4.3 percent as the workshop manuals publisher says in an interim management statement that its first-quarter revenues fell 8 percent versus the fourth-quarter, with the largest part of the shortfall attributable to "miserable trading" at its U.S. business in July.

