Shares in Mothercare tumble nearly 35 percent to an eight-year low after the mother-and-baby retail chain warns on full-year results, despite reporting a slight improvement in second-quarter sales, as British consumers cut back on spending against a tough economic backdrop.

Mothercare says revenue for the 12 weeks ended Oct. 1 rose 5 percent.

"They have indicated that weak UK trading will continue for a while given the poor outlook for the UK economy... guidance may be decreased and some re-ratings are likely," Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

He adds that weak online sales for Mothercare come at a time when the company is in the process of closing down high street stores to reduce costs, "so presence will be curtailed".

