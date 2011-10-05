Shares in RCS MediaGroup SpA , owner of Italy's leading newspaper Corriere della Sera, jump 17 percent to a two-month high on speculation of shareholder changes and possible new entrants in the capital.

"It is related to the idea there could be changes to the shareholder structure and new entrants," a trader says, adding an RCS investment by businessman Giuseppe Rotelli is putting the spotlight on this undervalued stock.

A Milan-based analyst, who asks not to be named, says Rotelli's small 0.15 percentage points addition to his 11 percent stake, announced on Tuesday, does not justify such a big spike in the RCS share price.

RCS is heavily indebted, is cutting costs and divesting assets, and is a potential restructuring story, the analyst says.

