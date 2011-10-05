The FTSE Small Cap and the FTSE 250 both close up 0.6 percent, underperforming a 3.2 percent rise in the blue-chip index .

May Gurney climbs 5.7 percent after the infrastructure support services firm says it expects to perform ahead of market expectations for the full year, prompting Numis Securities to lift its target price for the company to 364 pence from 355 pence.

West-Africa focused gold miner Avocet Mining advances 4.3 percent after announcing its reserve at Inata in Burkina Faso has been increased by 40 percent to 1.46 million ounces of gold.

