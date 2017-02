The utility , telecoms , retail and healthcare sectors all trade above their 50-day moving average, a positive signal for the medium term, though they still stay below their 200-day moving average.

In contrast, other European sectors, including banks , insurers , basic resources and oil & gas , still trade below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net