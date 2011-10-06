HSBC upgrades its recommendation on Europe to "neutral", saying equities in the region look "very cheap".

In turn, it closes its preference for U.S. equities over European shares by cutting U.S. to "neutral", though it remains "overweight" emerging market shares for its "short-term macro visibility and more attractive long-term story."

"We suggest investors avoid a directional macro call, but rather focus on three key themes we expect to perform well in the current environment: quality, dividend yield and emerging market exposure," HSBC strategists say in a note.

At the sector level, they cut industrials to "underweight" because of the sector's earnings risk and fragile business confidence, while remain "underweight" consumer staples and utilities, both of which they say look expensive and over-owned.

They are "overweight" telecoms and energy for their yield quality and materials for its emerging market exposure.

