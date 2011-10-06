European stock index futures point to higher open for equities, building on strong gains in the previous session, on hopes that policymakers would do enough to shore up the struggling banking sector.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC-40 FCEc1 are up 0.9 to 1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 3.3 percent stronger in the previous session.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Hays Q3
Greggs Trade
Gerresheimer Q3
Victrex Trade
Halfords Trade
Stolt Nielsen Q3
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING
Constellation Brands Q2
MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)
0900 DE Industrial Orders Aug
1100 GB BoE rate decision/QE
1145 EZ ECB rate decision
1230 US Weekly labour data
