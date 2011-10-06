Shares in Gerresheimer are indicated 2.2 percent higher in pre-market trade after the specialty glass maker raises its full-year sales outlook after it releases third-quarter results.

"The most positive is the increase of the sales guidance; also the increased investment budget should lead to stronger growth in the next years," DZ Bank analyst Michael Bissinger writes.

The company says it now sees 2011 sales growing at 7-8 percent at constant currency exchange rates, up from a previous target range of 6-7 percent.

