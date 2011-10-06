European equities extend the previous session's strong gains on hopes officials will intensify their efforts to support Europe's financial sector, and with economic data sparking optimism the United States might avoid slipping into recession.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.9 percent at 924.62 points after surging 3.3 percent in the previous session.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index rises 1.8 percent to feature among the top gainers, while Franco-Belgian financial services group Dexia advances 5.2 percent.

