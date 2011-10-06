JPMorgan Cazenove is downgrading its 2011-2013 EPS estimates for the UK integrated oil sector, and expects consensus forecasts to follow, reflecting a weaker contribution from refining and chemicals with the majority of key macro data points deteriorating.

"We warn that consensus EPS for 2011, but more importantly 2012 look vulnerable and we expect negative revisions to precede and follow Q3 results as oil price optimism dissipates," JPMorgan says in a note.

For Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), the broker has reduced its 2011/12 EPS estimate by 1 percent, for BG Group its 2011 EPS estimates falls by 5 percent, and for BP its 2011/12 EPS forecast is down by 4 percent.

However, JPMorgan says that at stock level low valuations remain supportive and it retains its "neutral" rating on Shell, and "overweight" stances on BG and BP.

Integrated oils is the weakest blue chip sector, having been the biggest gainer on Wednesday, with BP losing 1.2 percent, while Shell slips 0.1 percent, and BG is up 0.5 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net