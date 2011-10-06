Shares in Next shed 0.5 percent, bucking a firmer trend for the FTSE 100 index, up 1.2 percent, as Barclays Capital downgrades its rating for the clothing and homewares retailer to "underweight" from "equal-weight", cutting its target to 2,200 pence from 2,700 pence in a sector review.

BarCap also reduces its target price for peer Marks & Spencer to 340 pence from 350 pence, while retaining its "overweight" stance on the stock, and repeats an "overweight" rating and 75 pence price target on department stores group Debenhams .

The broker says the September heatwave in the UK, known locally as an "Indian summer", will have a significantly negative impact on Q3 earnings for retailers.

"Taking our cue from retailers' recent trading statements and anecdotal evidence on the high street, we expect LFL sales in September to be down 10-15 percent in certain categories, such as coats and jumpers, and down 5-7 percent overall in 3Q," BarCap says in a note.

The broker says it cautions investors against the risk of sales declines and further discounts as retailers attempt to move increased levels of autumn/winter inventory, and it expects to see consensus earnings downgrades of circa 7-10 percent for Next and 2-3 percent for M&S.

After posting sharp falls on Wednesday, M&S shares add 0.9 percent, still underperforming the blue chip advance, while mid cap Debenhams gains 1.0 percent.

