Investors turned net buyers of banks for the first since June, according to UBS client flows in the four weeks to Sept. 30, while flows in healthcare and consumer staples turned negative after strong net buying in recent months.

"The European market has fallen 25 percent since its peak in February. Since then we've seen clients rotate sharply out of cyclicals and into largest cap defensives, particularly in May and June," UBS strategists say in a note.

"However, flows have now turned more mixed following the initial rotation, although sentiment remains negative."

Long-only investors remain "overweight" capital goods, software and healthcare, and "underweight" pharma & biotech, energy and food, beverage & tobacco, they say.

They also say European long/short equity funds sharply reduced both gross and net leverage in the last few months, as they cut risk positions.

