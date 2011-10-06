The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.3 percent in early deals, lagging much bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps , up 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Condor Resources gains 8.3 percent as the exploration group increases its shareholding in the LA India Gold project in Nicaragua to 100 percent from 80 percent, increasing its resources by 24 percent to 1.046 million ounces of gold.

Mouchel plunges 46 percent as the infrastructure and maintenance firm says it has uncovered a costly actuarial error, warns the tough economic environment has meant it will have to set aside extra cash to cover risks to its contracts, and says its chief executive, Richard Cuthbert has resigned.

Panmure Gordon chops its target price for Mouchel to 35 pence from 75 pence while retaining its "hold" rating on the stock.

