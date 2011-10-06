Shares in Halfords climb 6.3 percent as the British bicycles to car parts retailer's first-half trading update is met with relief by investors, according to Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

He says: "The company's push into service orientated activities is partially offsetting challenged retail sales. Like-for-like sales at its still relatively new Autocentres have grown, whilst its 'Wefit' proposition has expanded penetration. Online initiatives are being pursued, with cycle sales still proving important."

Halfords says it expects first-half profits to fall by up to 23 percent as cash-strapped motorists cut spending, but the shares rallied after being hit on Wednesday following profit warnings from other UK retailers such as Mothercare and Supergroup .

Arden Partners analyst Nick Bubb said: "Despite the rather bleak outlook for consumer spending, we are upgrading from neutral to add, given the safe 8 percent yield, and we are running with our 315 pence price target."

