Analysts further cut European corporate earnings growth for 2011 and 2012, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows, as the global economy slows and the euro zone sovereign debt crisis intensifies.

The 2011 consensus average earnings for the STOXX Europe 600 companies are lowered to 6.7 percent from a previous 7 percent last week. At the start of the year, analysts were expecting an average earnings growth of 15.4 percent for this year.

For 2012, the consensus average earnings growth are cut to 11.2 percent from a previous 11.4 percent last week, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.

