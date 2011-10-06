Shares in Hays gains 8.4 percent after the UK-based recruiter reports a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as overseas growth helped offset its flagging UK business.

"Today's trading update shows that the group has had a good start to the year, with first-quarter ahead of expectations and growth higher than in the previous quarter," Investec says in a note.

Despite a good first quarter, the broker says recent global financial turmoil will clearly affect the recruitment sector and therefore leaves forecasts unchanged, but adds "the recovery phase is still intact and maintain our medium term buy recommendation".

Evolution Securities, while repeating its "buy" rating, remained cautious too given the tough outlook, saying: "While these are good results we have today reduced our EPS estimate for 2012 by 26 percent to reflect more cautious macro conditions and lead indicators."

