Shares in German airline network Deutsche Lufthansa fall 0.4 percent, bucking firmer showings by European stock markets, as Credit Suisse downgrades its ratings for both it and UK-listed International Consolidated Airlines to "neutral" from "outperform".

IAG shares gain 1.2 percent, rallying from earlier falls.

Credit Suisse says its downgrades for LHA and IAG are based on escalating earnings risk, with its 2012 estimates for both 14 percent and 42 percent below consensus, respectively, after further reductions.

"We have been positive on IAG and LHA through 2011, and while we believe they currently represent attractive medium-term value as the sector continues to consolidate, developing demand softness and market risk aversion suggest continued share price volatility in the short term as we await capacity cuts," the broker says in a note.

Credit Suisse, however, upgrades its rating for low-cost carriers easyJet and Ryanair to "outperform" from "neutral" based on what it considers to be defensible earnings forecasts.

"Our new estimates suggest EZJ and RYA have the least downside risk to consensus among the companies we cover," the broker says.

easyJet shares gain 2.4 percent, helped by strong September passenger numbers, while Ryanair shares are flat.

