Shares in Admiral Group fall 1.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 1.6 percent, as Exane BNP Paribas starts coverage of the British motor insurer with an "underperform" rating and a target price of 1,212 pence.

"Despite the recent share price sell off, the stock is overvalued in our view based on an expectation that the market share is likely to decline to a long term position lower than the expected year end 2011 position," Exane says in a note.

The broker says its key argument is that Admiral has expanded beyond what it believes is its long term market share, and although earnings expectations have recently declined following the announcement of the banning of personal injury referral fees, the consensus still expects continuing earnings growth in 2012 and 2013.

"Our view is that earnings are likely to peak in 2012 and decline in 2013. Also confidence in the stock was impacted by the announcement of reserve strengthening at the half year results," Exane adds.

