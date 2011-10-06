Shares in delivery firm UK Mail Group fall 8 percent to their lowest in more than 10 years after it says "challenging" conditions experienced in the second quarter are set to continue for the remainder of the year.

Investec Securities cuts its target price for the shares to 305 pence, from 345, while retaining a "buy" rating.

"With the challenging macro outlook and the continuing mix shift in Parcels to lower margin B2C volumes, we have reduced full year estimates," Investec says in a note.

But the broker adds: "The continuing financial strength of the business, in our view, underpins the attractive 8.4 percent yield."

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net