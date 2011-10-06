Shares in troubled Franco-Belgian lender Dexia sink 10 percent, extending this week's losses to 36 percent, on news that the bank could sell its Luxembourg arm.

"This operation should generate some capital gain which is positive. However, (the unit) is presumably cash positive, so this sale will not ease the funding problem at group level," a Paris-based trader says.

Dexia's board is due to meet in Paris on Saturday to vote on a break-up plan after Belgium and France pledged to guarantee its financing, sources familiar with the matter have said.

