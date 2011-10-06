European shares stay higher as Wall Street slips in early trade after comments by ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet are not as dovish as some expect and interest rates in Europe are left unchanged.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 1.1 percent at 926.28 points, but had pared gains after the Trichet comments and the interest rate announcement, having earlier been as high as 935.29.

In Europe, banking stocks are among the best performers after the European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso says the European Union executive has proposed coordinated recapitalisation of the sector, with Natixis up 9.2 percent.

In the United States, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

