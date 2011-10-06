The FTSE Small Cap index closes 1.5 percent higher, while the blue chips and the mid caps post much stronger gains, up 3.7 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, after the Bank of England announces plans to pump more money into the ailing British economy.

Edenville Energy gains 8.2 percent after the Africa-focused energy explorer says the latest results from its Rukwa coal project in Tanzania are highly encouraging, with drilling having shown that the coal measures increases in thickness as it headed northwards.

Aminex drops 38.6 percent as the firm suspends further work on the Nyuni-2 exploration well in offshore Tanzania due to extreme drilling conditions.

The company says it was not possible to run a full suite of electric logging tools to total depth as a result of obstructions near the base of the well bore, so a decision was made to cement off the lower section of the well bore and deviate around the obstructions.

