Shares in Asian Citrus Holdings , the largest orange plantation owner and operator in China, advance almost 16 percent after the company soothes investors by issuing a statement responding to recent comments made about the company.

The statement, which takes the form of a transcript of an interview with Chairman Tong Wang Chow, looks to address concerns over the independence of a director, and to refute some comments made on the group's fertiliser purchasing.

"Given the convincing testimony from the chairman in this announcement, the good track record of the group for delivering in the past, and our belief in the good prospects for the future, we maintain our conviction buy for (Asian Citrus)," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Volumes are robust, at more than twice the 90-day daily average.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net