European stock index futures point to a mixed open for equities following a sharp two-session rally, as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data, hoping for confirmation of an improvement on the macro front before adding more risky assets.

At 0615 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 are up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX FDXc1 up 0.25 percent, and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 down 0.1 percent.

No major U.S. or European company reporting results on Friday.

MAJOR MACRO DATA (GMT):

0645 FR Budget, Trade Balance

0830 GB PPI

1000 DE Industrial Production

1230 US Non-farm Payrolls

1400 US Wholesale Inventories

1430 US ECRI Weekly

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net