European stock index futures point to a mixed open for equities following a sharp two-session rally, as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data, hoping for confirmation of an improvement on the macro front before adding more risky assets.
At 0615 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 are up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX FDXc1 up 0.25 percent, and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 down 0.1 percent.
No major U.S. or European company reporting results on Friday.
MAJOR MACRO DATA (GMT):
0645 FR Budget, Trade Balance
0830 GB PPI
1000 DE Industrial Production
1230 US Non-farm Payrolls
1400 US Wholesale Inventories
1430 US ECRI Weekly
