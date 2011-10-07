Global fund investors increased their net selling in equities to $10.8 billion for the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, according to Nomura, after posting net outflows of $8.7 billion the previous week and $4.9 billion the week before last.

By region, U.S. continued to see the largest net outflow in the latest week with $6.2 billion, it says in a note, while developed Europe saw marginal inflows of $387 million.

Money markets saw net inflows of $13 billion, compared with net outflows of $11.8 billion the previous week, while bond markets also enjoyed net inflows of $3.5 billion.

