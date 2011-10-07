Shares in Premier Foods plunge 34 percent after Britain's biggest food manufacturer warns its profit would be hit as sales continue to slump and and it is discussing refinancing plans with its banks.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black says this highlights "not just the structural constraints on this business through its pension liabilities and indebtedness, but also seemingly systemic operational issues, particularly so versus its peers."

"We currently forecast pretax profit of 145 million pounds but this will be significantly cut, as will future years' profits. (New chief executive Michael) Clarke has his work cut out."

Premier Foods' announcement prompts investors to cut their positions in large cap peers AB Foods and Unilever , down up to 2.3 percent, while there is also trader talk that swiss firm Nestle's could cut its numbers.

"We worry current consensus fails to reflect negative impact of weather on water and ice cream and the slowdown in consumer buying through 3Q. We expect 3Q organic growth at 6.1 percent (consensus 7.2 percent) and outlook comments to pull back consensus growth for FY11 towards 6.5 percent, (over 7 percent today)," Nomura says about Nestle.

Nestle shares are down 0.6 percent.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net