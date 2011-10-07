ZURICH Oct 7 Shares in Holcim fall 3.6 percent, underperforming a slightly weaker European construction sector as investors book profits after news a major shareholder has raised his holding sheds light on the recent rally.

"After Holcim's major shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny, as announced, raised his holding to over 20 percent (from 18 percent before), the share price support is gone," one trader says.

Another trader says: "Buy the rumour, sell the fact."

"The news is out, it's time to pocket profit," the second trader adds.

