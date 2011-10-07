The FTSE Small Caps index falls 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming a firmer showing by the FTSE 250 index, up 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index is flat.

Bioscience firm Abcam falls 4.4 percent as its U.S. peer Illumina Inc predicts third-quarter revenue below the market view, mainly on continued uncertainty related to levels of research funding in the United States and Europe. [ID: nL3E7L63M7]

Kibo Mining jumps 20 percent as the AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company focused on gold and nickel projects says it has has more than doubled its licence area in Tanzania to over 18,000 square kilometres in the last six months gaining a strategic position in both the Lake Victoria Goldfields and the emerging gold districts of eastern Tanzania.

