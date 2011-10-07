Shares in bioscience firm Abcam fall 4.4 percent as its U.S. peer Illumina Inc predicts third-quarter revenue below market view, mainly on continued uncertainty related to levels of research funding in the United States and Europe.

Several biosciences firms get a significant part of their revenue from U.S. government-backed research and could be hurt by a budget squeeze, analysts say.

"We see negative sentiment read-across for Abcam ... but view potential weakness in C2H11 as a long-term buying opportunity as Abcam drives further into the non-primary antibody space," Numis says in a note.

Nomura sees U.S. funding uncertainty likely to last for some time as U.S. budgetary savings are proposed.

