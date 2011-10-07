Shares in National Grid rise 1.4 percent, bucking a weaker trend on the FTSE 100 , as HSBC upgrades its recommendation on the utility to "neutral" from "underweight".

In a note, HSBC says it lifts its rating to "neutral" and increases its target price to 650 pence from 610 pence on acceptable returns on increased investment and lower cost of debt.

The broker says it expects stability to March 2012 then new dividend policy for 2012-2013. HSBC acknowledges there are regulatory challenges ahead but says Ofgem needs to underpin 31 billion pounds of transmission investment over eight years.

