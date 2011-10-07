Shares in CSR fall 4.7 percent, underperforming the FTSE 250 index after UBS downgrades the bluetooth, wi-fi and GPS chipmaker to "neutral" from "buy".

"We believe that following the acquisition of Zoran , there is greater execution risk in CSR with the business exposed to less attractive markets and a higher fixed cost base," UBS analysts say in a note.

"We forecast comparable sales down 2 percent in 2012. We also believe estimate risks remain given exposure to discretional spending which is hardest hit in macro weakness."

