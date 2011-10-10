European stock index futures point to a higher start for equities after French and German leaders promise to come up with a plan by the end of the month to help alleviate the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 1.3 to 1.4 percent.

COMPANIES

No major U.S. or European company announcing results on Monday.

MACRO (GMT)

0600 DE Trade Balance

0645 FR Industrial Output

0800 IT Industrial Production

0830 EZ Sentix Index

