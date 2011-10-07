Strategists at RBS have funded an "overweight" position in UK General Retail with a move to an "underweight" position in the UK Food and Beverage sector.

RBS says this is consistent with its move in recent months to a more balanced portfolio positioning, and at over a 60 percent PER (price earnings ratio) premium to the wider market, it believes the UK general retail sector is at a relative valuation reserved for moments of maximum fear.

"The UK General Retail sector has become something of a consensus "short". The EV/EBITDA ratio of the sector is now below the trough level reached in 2008, with the sector having de-leveraged significantly in recent years. Fears over margins also appear overdone to us, with input costs having moderated materially," the broker's strategists says in a note.

"Looking ahead to 2012, the 30 percent fall in the price of oil since May of this year should ultimately lead to disinflation in the price of petrol and, with varying lags, food and utility bills. Our analysis suggests that as a result, post-saving expenditure on discretionary items could rise by over 6 percent in 2012, the strongest outturn since 2006," they add.

DIY retailer Kingfisher is one of the biggest FTSE 100 risers, up 2.8 percent, while mid-cap department stores group Debenhams adds 2.5 percent, with the sector rallying having been blighted this week by a rash of poor trading news.

