Shares in TUI Travel rise 2.3 percent, bucking a weaker trend on the FTSE 250 , as Espirito Santo initiates coverage on the travel firm with a "buy" rating.

"The UK listed tour operators' valuations reflect market skepticism in their ability to cope with the near term trading challenges," Espirito Santo says in a note.

"Caution is justified, but we see value in TUI Travel at these levels as the group's differentiated product is growing despite the macro weakness."

The broker adds it finds it difficult to consider Thomas Cook more than a trading stock and starts coverage on the firm with a "sell" rating.

Espirito, however, says "there is recovery potential in the stock if risk from the UK segment can be reduced or ring-fenced, this will take time". Thomas Cook's shares were up 2.9 percent.

