Shares in British technology firm Smiths Group fall 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.3-percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as Nomura cuts its rating on the stock to "reduce" from "neutral" and cuts the target price to 1,050 pence from 1,150.

The broker notes that Smiths Group is a conglomerate of five businesses and its end market exposure is one of the most diversified, which normally gives the group stability.

"This looks now uncertain as sales are 40 percent to the public sector and only 15 percent to emerging markets. Looking at FY12, we think the group is likely to grow slower than other companies in our coverage universe, particularly as governments cut their defence and healthcare spending," Nomura says in a note.

"We like management's record and its disposal plan, which should streamline the group, but we do not think they will be enough in the near term."

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net