Shares in Veolia Environnement fall 3.7 percent, underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index , after UBS downgrades the French utility company to "sell" from "neutral".

"High operational and financial gearing makes Veolia a geared play on the economy," UBS analysts say. "A recession could create 30 percent downside."

