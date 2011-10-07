LONDON Oct 7 The FTSE Small Caps index is down 0.1 percent at midday, tracking similar falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , off 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, as investors cautiously await the U.S. September jobs report, due at 1230 GMT.

Aminex sheds 7.7 percent, extending Thursday's 38.6 percent drop after the firm suspended further work on the Nyuni-2 exploration well in offshore Tanzania due to extreme drilling conditions.

Bellzone Mining gains 13 percent as Canaccord Genuity repeats its "buy" rating and 190 pence target price on the stock, noting that China Sonongol International Singapore, the parent company of China International Fund (CIF) and Bellzone's partner and infrastructure builder in the Kalia magnetite concentrate project in Guinea, bought 3.869 million shares in the UK-listed miner two days ago.

"We see this as a significant restatement of the CIF's ongoing commitment to this project and its commitment to resource development in Guinea," Canaccord says in a note.

